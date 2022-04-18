Cwm LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,643.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $22.38 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -72.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -258.06%.

KRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

