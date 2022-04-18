196 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 196 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TYL opened at $404.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 105.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.38 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $430.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TYL. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.46.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

