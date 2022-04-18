Cwm LLC Invests $104,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 895 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in VMware in the third quarter valued at about $6,052,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,382,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VMW shares. Barclays decreased their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VMW opened at $113.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

