Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in V.F. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,183,000 after acquiring an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in V.F. by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,767 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $56.20 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Several analysts have commented on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.95.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

