Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $489,000 in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ducommun as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,772,000 after buying an additional 116,345 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 15,364.3% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 108,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107,550 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 147.1% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 60,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 35,789 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ducommun by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $79,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $304,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,802 shares of company stock valued at $503,025. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $55.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $663.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.36. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.02 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

