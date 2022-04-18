Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.58.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $135.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.18. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.97%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

