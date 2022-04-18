Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 554 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $75.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.67.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

