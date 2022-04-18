Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Marriott International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,924,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,127,000 after purchasing an additional 192,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,234,000 after purchasing an additional 382,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,984,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,948,000 after purchasing an additional 163,354 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 over the last 90 days. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Marriott International stock opened at $180.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $184.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

