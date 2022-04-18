MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,924,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after acquiring an additional 720,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after acquiring an additional 472,407 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,202,000 after acquiring an additional 406,118 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,080,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

NYSE:MDU opened at $27.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

About MDU Resources Group (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.