UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of UFP Technologies worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 110.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 188.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 23.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UFPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

UFPT stock opened at $72.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.27 million, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.21 and a 52 week high of $76.01.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.34 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

