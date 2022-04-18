Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,741 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,073,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $135,558,000 after purchasing an additional 511,574 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTAP opened at $75.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.90. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.26.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

