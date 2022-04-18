Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 531 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 890.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 55.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMP opened at $50.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

