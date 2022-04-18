Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 327 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $77.66 on Monday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $67.86 and a 1-year high of $162.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.34.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.