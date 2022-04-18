Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,960 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gordon Tunstall purchased 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Helling purchased 5,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $97,110 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.33. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRHC. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

