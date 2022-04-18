Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 190,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after buying an additional 96,917 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after buying an additional 414,842 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 78,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 53,025 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $68.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

