Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $452,000 Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 29,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth $1,524,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,464 shares of company stock valued at $72,999. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

