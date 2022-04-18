Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stake Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Sientra worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,117,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 314,815 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 40.9% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,646,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 767,482 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,578,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,774,000 after buying an additional 213,001 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 32.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 909,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 222,700 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 46.4% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 441,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $1.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.99. Sientra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Sientra had a negative net margin of 112.89% and a negative return on equity of 865.36%. The company had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

