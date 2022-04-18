Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after acquiring an additional 98,641 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Lam Research by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $456.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $533.02 and a 200 day moving average of $597.19. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $455.84 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $717.42.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

