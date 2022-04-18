Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $60.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.39, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 1,285.81%.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

