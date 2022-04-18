Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $462,000 Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 25.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,123,000 after purchasing an additional 728,845 shares during the period. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 72.6% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,643,000 after purchasing an additional 814,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,709,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 83,120 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after purchasing an additional 144,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:TEN opened at $18.05 on Monday. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Tenneco had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

