Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,001 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,775,000 after purchasing an additional 322,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 36.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 20.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of PCG opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of -136.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E (Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.