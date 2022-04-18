Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Leidos by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in Leidos by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 36,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Leidos by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LDOS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

Leidos stock opened at $109.06 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $110.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

