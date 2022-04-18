Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $469,000 Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth $184,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 17.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $57.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average is $53.77. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 783.37%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

