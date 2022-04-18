Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $946,000 Investment in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 34,525 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 28,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ECOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on US Ecology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $47.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.38. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

