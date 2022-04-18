Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $37.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.99. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $102.32.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Susquehanna upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.16.

About Penn National Gaming (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

