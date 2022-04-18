Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,200 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $11.85 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $33.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AUPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.