Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $466,000 Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,281 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sabre by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 282,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 18,299 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Sabre by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 63,231 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 131,443 shares during the period.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.90. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. Sabre’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,945 shares of company stock valued at $692,679. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

