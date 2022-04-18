Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Position Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of W. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 18.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 0.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 20.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $303,112.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,316.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $846,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,440 shares of company stock worth $2,434,889. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wayfair stock opened at $108.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 2.85. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $339.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.87.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.29.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

