BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,464,000 after purchasing an additional 51,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after buying an additional 27,287 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 130.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 317,856 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 456,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares during the period.

NYSE:BHK opened at $12.46 on Monday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

