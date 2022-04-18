Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,341 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $39.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $40.26.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

