Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

PSTG opened at $30.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

