Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $514,000 Investment in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 131,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Femasys by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Femasys by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 44,752 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FEMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Femasys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Femasys stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Femasys Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.36.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts expect that Femasys Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

