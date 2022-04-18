Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,583 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Hologic by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 53,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 19.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 201.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 27,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.33 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.10.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

