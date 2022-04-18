Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

SBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Shares of SBH opened at $15.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

