Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 163 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,580,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 218,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 144,041 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Royal Gold by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,363,000 after purchasing an additional 99,546 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,448,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 76,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 60,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on RGLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

RGLD opened at $144.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.