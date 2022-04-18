3,061 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $2,032,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKSI opened at $114.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.47 and a 12 month high of $195.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.52 and a 200 day moving average of $153.79.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

