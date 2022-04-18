Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $534,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,402 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $99.67 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day moving average of $102.20. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

