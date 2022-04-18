Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.22% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 28.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000.

Shares of FXF stock opened at $95.21 on Monday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 12 month low of $95.16 and a 12 month high of $101.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.50.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

