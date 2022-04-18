Fifth Third Bancorp Has $64,000 Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 197.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $39.99 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $40.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.58.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.