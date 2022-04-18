Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,800,388,000 after purchasing an additional 200,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,369,000 after purchasing an additional 224,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,054,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,039,000 after purchasing an additional 52,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALNY opened at $167.34 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.89 and its 200-day moving average is $169.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

