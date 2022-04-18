Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

PSCT opened at $128.43 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $157.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.73.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

