Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,069 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 72,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 14.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

IEP opened at $53.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 0.84. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12 month low of $48.93 and a 12 month high of $61.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average of $53.35.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($1.85). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.00%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -372.09%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

