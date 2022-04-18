Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $500,000 Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $3,539,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 450,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 73,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NLOK opened at $26.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.64. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLOK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

