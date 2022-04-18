Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,858,000 after acquiring an additional 828,104 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,532 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,084,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,184,000 after acquiring an additional 162,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,909,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,698,000 after acquiring an additional 318,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $38.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

