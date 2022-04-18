Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $22,554,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the period. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $1,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $2,429,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $11,969,473.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,975 shares of company stock worth $16,251,348 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $115.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

