Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,821,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $291.97 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $258.02 and a one year high of $302.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

