Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 72,887 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $93.26 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average of $99.53.

