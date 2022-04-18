Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,983 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 314,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $96.39 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $105.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.49.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

