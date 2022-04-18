Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Simulations Plus worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,591,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Simulations Plus by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 77,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Simulations Plus by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,073 shares of company stock worth $2,085,827 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $50.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.76. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.