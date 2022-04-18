Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,256 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 847.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.91) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

